Nation World

'I need a hug' | Deputy embraces driver after stop for speeding

After talking about the stop with the driver, the man explained he was having some difficulties in his personal life and made a request.
Credit: Johnson County (KS) Sheriff's Office via Facebook
A driver who had been stopped for speeding hugs the deputy who pulled him over.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas — A sheriff's deputy in Kansas gave encouragement to a man who opened up about his personal challenges during a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post by the Johnson County (Kansas) Sheriff's Office, Deputy Bussell had stopped the man for speeding last month. The post showed a body camera video of the traffic stop.

After talking about the stop with the driver, the man explained he was having some difficulties in his personal life and made a request. 

"Can I have a hug? I need a hug," the man said. "Can I have a hug please?"

"Sure," the deputy replied.

"I don't mean to bother you, but I'm sorry," the driver said. 

"No, you're good man," the deputy said. 

After embracing the man, Bussell said, "I promise you, it's going to get better."

He then made sure the driver made it to his final destination, according to the post.

Sometimes all you need is a hug. A motorist was stopped recently for speeding, and he explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal challenges. After addressing the reason for the stop, Dep. Bussell offered words of encouragement to make sure the driver made it to his final destination. The men and women of the #JCSO come in contact with people every day who are going through their own battles. We strive to be compassionate while serving our community. This is our pledge to you. #communityfirst #allinthistogether #givegrace #service

Posted by Johnson County, KS Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 4, 2023

