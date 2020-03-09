x
Hyundai, Kia recall over 591,000 vehicles for leaks that can cause fires

The recall covers more than 440,000 Kia Optima midsize sedans and Kia Sorento SUVs, along with 151,000 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs.
DETROIT — Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 591,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a brake fluid leak that could cause engine fires.

The recalls cover more than 440,000 Kia Optima midsize sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015. Also covered are 151,000 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs from 2013 to 2015.

The affiliated automakers say brake fluid can leak inside a hydraulic control unit for the anti-lock brakes, possibly causing an electrical short that can lead to fires.

Kia's recall will start Oct. 15, while Hyundai's will start Oct. 23. Dealers for both companies will inspect the control units for leaks and replace them if needed at no cost to owners.

