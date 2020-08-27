Father of man killed inside Seattle's CHOP zone files $3 billion in claims against city, county, state

The claims alleged the actions and inactions by the city, county, and state government are responsible for the death of his son, 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson.

SEATTLE — The father of a man shot and killed inside Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone in June has filed three claims against local government amounting to $3 billion.

Horace Anderson, the father of 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson, filed claims Thursday against the city of Seattle, King County, and Washington state over the death of his son inside the CHOP zone.

The claim alleged that the actions and "inactions" by the local government are responsible for creating a "hazardous, and lawless situation" that resulted in the man's death, according to a statement released by the Oshan & Associates, P.C., the law firm representing Anderson.

"It is important to hold our government leaders accountable so this will not happen again," said Attorney Evan Oshan in a prepared statement. "Those in positions of power must not be allowed to hide from their duty to act responsibly and protect citizens. With power and prestige comes responsibility!"

Horace Lorenzo Anderson's mother filed a separate wrongful death lawsuit in July against the city, King County, and the state.

That claim alleged Seattle officials created a dangerous environment and city personnel "failed to protect or medically assist Anderson."

Earlier this month, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed first-degree murder charges against the man accused of killing Anderson inside the CHOP.

The suspect, Marcel Levon Long, is still at-large. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.