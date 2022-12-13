Ken DeLand was reported missing to French authorities on Nov. 29, just two days after his family said they last spoke to him.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The father of a missing St. John Fisher student studying abroad in France had just gotten off the phone with the FBI and U.S. Embassy Tuesday when he spoke with 2 On Your Side.

"Obviously our minds are wandering and going a million places," said dad Ken DeLand.

Ken's son of the same name, Kenny DeLand, was reported missing from the University of Grenoble Alps on Wednesday, November 29. His dad said he had attended class Monday and spoken to him, his mom, Carol Laws, and step-mom Jennifer on Sunday.

"Nothing seemed out of the ordinary to us, just usual, you know happy to hear from him," said Kenny's step-mom, Jennifer, never thinking she wouldn't hear from him for over two weeks and counting.

At some point between Monday and Wednesday, Kenny apparently left his host family and took a two-hour train ride from Grenoble to Valence, France. Kenny's phone was pinged there on November 30 according to his dad.

"I'm in constant contact with the embassy... the FBI and the embassy have been working closely and we're trying to get Interpol involved," said dad Ken DeLand.

Eric Vaillant, the public prosecutor of Grenoble, said in a statement to NBC News his office opened an investigation into DeLand's "disturbing disappearance" following reports from students. He was last seen in surveillance video at a sporting goods store in Montélimar, France on December 3, wearing a red jacket.

His dad said he made an $8 purchase according to bank statements but hasn't been seen since.

The family has set up a website to gather tips and post updates about Kenny's disappearance. His dad said he can't believe how many responses they have gotten.

"I really didn't expect to get out there as far as it has and it's been great to get the word out there but at the end of the day, we want to bring this kid out there safely wherever he is," Ken DeLand said.

Kenny, a senior at St. John Fisher has been studying Psychology his dad said with the goal of going to law school.

His dad said his son was traveling a lot while abroad but always shared details with family via WhatsApp if not on a daily basis, every other day. Whether it was his step-dad Zachary or his step-siblings, Alayna and Dylan Schmidt, or brother Austin, Ken said no one hearing from Kenny has been "uncharacteristic."

"It's concerning, very concerning," said step-mom Jennifer.

Vaillant, the Grenoble public prosecutor told NBC News that DeLand "reportedly told several people that he had arrived in France insufficiently prepared and that he had difficulty making friends," adding that DeLand had mentioned he wanted to go to Marseille, in the south of France, before leaving for the U.S. on December 15.

Kenny's dad pushed back on claims that his son was struggling in France and told 2 On Your Side that anyone stepping into a foreign country would be challenged at times.

"It was a challenge for him but I feel like he was this positive upbeat kid that was making the best of the situation. The same applies to making friends there, of course, at first the awkwardness of being a tourist in a country that speaks French, he was trying to get himself acclimated," dad Ken DeLand said.

He said an additional headache in getting information from French authorities has been a national privacy law that according to DeLand restricts the sharing of information of those over the age of 16, including his son.