Reports: Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during Netflix comedy festival

Video supposedly of the attack shows a man lunging at Chapelle while he speaks into the microphone on stage.

WASHINGTON — Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by a member of the audience during a stand up set he was performing for a Netflix comedy festival, according to reports and video supposedly taken of the altercation.

Chappelle was at the venue for a show as part of the "Netflix is A Joke" comedy festival put on by the streaming platform when, according to reports by Deadline and Forbes, he was attacked.

Video from inside the Hollywood Bowl is limited because phones were confiscated prior to attendees getting to their seats. But one video posted to Twitter, reportedly from inside the Bowl, shows one man slamming into another's torso while the victim spoke into a mic. An audible pop can be heard from the mic as the hit connects. It's unclear if the man in the video is Chappelle because of the quality of the video.

Fans posted online that the attacker was removed by security shortly after — possibly with help from comedian Jamie Foxx. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to several outlets that they responded to a call at the Bowl around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and took a man into custody.

Deadline reported that Foxx apparently rushed onto the stage to help apprehend the man who slammed into Chappelle.

"Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” Chappelle quipped after the struggle, according to video reviewed by Deadline.

“I thought that was part of the show,” Foxx can be heard responding.

According to Forbes, the unnamed attacker was hospitalized with minor injuries. He reportedly had a replica gun that ejected a built-in knife.

Chappelle reportedly recovered quickly from the attack, making light about it later in the set. He said the attacker "was a trans man," an apparent callback to controversial jokes he has made in the past that have been called transphobic.