Buttigieg announces adoption of boy and girl

INDIANAPOLIS — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, shared a picture and the names of their newly-adopted children Saturday morning.

The former South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate tweeted a picture of the couple holding their babies, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

The couple announced in August that they were successfully expanding their family through adoption, but did not provide further details. At the time, Buttigieg tweeted that they had wanted to grow their family for some time.

"The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon," Buttigieg tweeted on Aug. 17.

In a Washington Post profile, Chasten said that the couple had been trying to adopt for a year and were on multiple lists to adopt a baby. He described how in one instance they got a call about a birth mother who was in labor and wanted to place her baby for adoption, but then got a call a few hours later the mother had changed her mind.