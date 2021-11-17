Best Buy's Black Friday sale is starting a week early

Best Buy has revealed some of the Black Friday sales it will be offering this year on laptops, TVs and electronics.

On Wednesday, Best Buy said that it will start its sale on Friday, Nov. 19, a week before Black Friday 2021.

Earlier this week, Target and Walmart both unveiled their official Black Friday ads.

Best Buy, like many other stores, has been offering some holiday deals since October. Those deals are all covered by a price guarantee, for if an item's price drops after purchase.

This year's Black Friday sales for the Minnesota-based retailer include discounts on things like laptops, televisions, streaming devices, wearables and other electronics. Sales continue from Friday through Black Friday, and more sales will go active as the week continues, like:

On Sunday, Nov. 21, Best Buy will begin deals on Nintendo Switch bundles, Oculus Quest VR headsets, Dyson vacuums and KitchenAid mixers

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, discounts added on MacBook Air models

On Thanksgiving Day, Beats Studio Buds will be on sale

The deals will be available both in store and online, since Best Buy is one of many chains that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Best Buy stores will be open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday. You can take a look at the full list of Best Buy's deals on their website before the sales kick off Friday.

Last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, retailers spread out traditional Black Friday sales across multiple weeks and encouraged customers to shop online to avoid crowds. As a result, consumers spent a record-breaking $9 billion on U.S. retail websites on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics.

