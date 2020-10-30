Jeffery Myers said he plans to use his winnings to buy a cottage and a boat.

AVILLA, Ind. — A retired forklift driver from Avilla, Indiana claimed Saturday's Hoosier Lotto jackpot worth an estimated $4.9 million.

Jeffry Myers, 63, matched all six numbers and claimed his prize at the Hoosier Lottery Headquarters in downtown Indianapolis this week.

“I was still half asleep (Sunday morning) when I pulled up the Hoosier Lottery website," he told lottery officials when he came in to claim his prize. "I was looking at my first ticket and it did not make any sense, as all the numbers were matching. I looked again, and lo and behold, they were all matching!”

According to Myers, he scanned his ticket on the Hoosier Lottery app and to confirm his win. “Then I needed to go for a walk because I still did not believe it. I thought, I must be dreaming!”

He is the second Hoosier Lotto jackpot winner from northeast Indiana this year.

Pictured (L to R): Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah M. Taylor with Hoosier Lotto jackpot winner Jeff Myers

Myers decided to take the cash payout of $3.7 million, then celebrated with his brother over sliders at White Castle.