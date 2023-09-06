WTHR’s 13News expands its news lineup at 4 p.m.

The expanded hour of news is anchored by 13News’ Felicia Lawrence and Dustin Grove.

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR-TV, the Tegna owned NBC affiliate in Indianapolis, is growing its news operation. 13News is adding an hour of local news to its top-rated evening news starting at 4 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Sept. 6.

"We are committed to evolving with the ever-changing needs of our audience,” said Michael Brouder, president and general manager of WTHR. “This growth allows us to provide more of the award-winning local content our viewers expect from The News Leader.”

“During our 4 p.m. hour, viewers will see the latest, local breaking news and all the weather information they need to plan for the week ahead,” said WTHR Director of Content, Scott Hums. “In addition, 13News at 4 p.m. will feature “What’s the Deal with Allison Gormly” consumer investigations and in-depth local stories unique to this broadcast.”

The expanded hour of news is anchored by 13News’ Felicia Lawrence and Dustin Grove. Grove, who has been working on special assignments for 13News, returns to the anchor desk. Lawrence, who joined the 13News team in 2022, will anchor the 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts.

WTHR will expand its newsroom, adding additional content and on-air staffing to support this 13News expansion.

“Growing our newsroom gives us the ability to tell more stories and better connect with the local communities we serve,” said WTHR News Director, Nicole Block.