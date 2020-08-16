“It showed me humans can be humans.”

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is helping to raise money for a stranger whose truck caught on fire Friday at the corner of New Jersey and Ohio Streets in downtown Indianapolis.

Kathryn Elliott started a GoFundMe page to buy Tim Passley a new vehicle.

Passley said he was driving down Ohio Street when the car turned off. He got out and popped the hood to find a fire near his battery. He tried putting it out with some water he had but it was not enough. He quickly called 911.

At the time, Elliot was across the street eating dinner in her home with her roommates when they looked outside a noticed the truck on fire.

“The car was completely on fire. The firetruck was coming down the street. We were kind of worried it was going to completely explode, and the police officer said stay back,” she said.

Elliott wanted to do something to help him and that’s when a neighbor mentioned raising money through GoFundMe.

“Let’s try it. Why not? It’s so easy,” Elliott said. “In 20 minutes, you can let the world know someone has this need and begin to gather people to hopefully fill it.”

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised a few hundred dollars for Passley.

@WTHRcom Indy resident Mika Tim needs help after a car fire destroyed his vehicle today! https://t.co/6TBBybcXmn — Kathryn Elliott (@kmelliott90) August 15, 2020

“It was good for her to show me that she was serious about her word and that she went through with it and is really trying to help me. It is truly appreciated,” Passley said.

As a full-time dad, he said he relies on his truck and feels grateful for Elliott’s help.

“It showed me humans can be humans,” Passley said.

Kathryn said it’s about time, people start helping their neighbors, whether they are next door, down the street or miles away.

“At the end of the day, if no one acts like a neighbor, nobody is going to experience that love, care and concern of the community,” Elliott said.