Woman killed trying to remove tree from road

Ann Back was struck after a car hit a tree she was working to remove from the road in Ripley County Tuesday night.

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — A Brookville woman was struck and killed while trying to remove a tree from a Ripley County roadway in eastern Indiana on Tuesday night.

Around 10:00 p.m., two vehicles reportedly drove up on a tree blocking St. Mary’s Road near County Road 1500 North in northern Ripley County.

Police believe two occupants of one vehicle, Timothy Back, 64, and Ann Back, 53, and the driver of the second vehicle were standing outside of their vehicles, trying to remove the tree.

A third vehicle, a 2022 Kia passenger car reportedly driven by 28-year-old Ryan Giltner, was traveling northbound on St. Mary’s Road when his vehicle struck the tree in the roadway.

Timothy and Ann Back were both struck in the collision, according to police.

Timothy Back and Giltner sustained minor injuries in the collision. Ann Back sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office.