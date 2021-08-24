White River Township Fire Department mourning loss of paramedic

Paramedic Kyle Martincic died Monday while doing fitness training.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A paramedic in Johnson County died Monday during a training exercise.

The White River Township Fire Department said Tuesday Paramedic Kyle Martincic had a medical emergency during a physical fitness training session. His fellow paramedics, firefighters and EMTs at the training immediately began life-saving efforts, but Martincic died at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

The department said Martincic's death was the first line-of-duty death at the White River Township Fire Department.

The department released the following statement about his passing:

“Our Department is absolutely heart-broken to lose our brother Kyle Martincic. He was not only an excellent paramedic, but he was also a friend, mentor and counselor to those he worked with. He had the unique ability to brighten a room with his warm smile and positive attitude. I know that his legacy did not end today. It lives on in the hearts of his brothers and sisters in the fire service as well as in those people he provided medical care to in their time of need.”

The department provided support for staff in the wake of Martincic's death.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 30 at Allen Funeral Home and Crematory in Bloomington. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 29 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and starting at 11 a.m. Aug. 30 until the 1 p.m. service begins.

Martincic, 34, is survived by his wife, Angela, and two children. He also served with the Bargersville Community Fire Department and IU Health Bloomington EMS as a paramedic. He joined the White River Fire Department in 2019.