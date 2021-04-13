White River State Park concert venue gets new sponsor, name

Shows at the amphitheater are set to resume this summer.

INDIANAPOLIS — The concert venue at White River State Park has a new sponsor and name, and live shows are set to return to the stage this summer.

Live Nation announced Tuesday Teachers Credit Union is the new sponsor of the venue. It will now be known as the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

The space has been renovated over the past two years with fixed seating covered by a canopy, a permanent stage, artist and crew facilities and enhanced acoustic stage treatments. There are also two LED video walls, improved restrooms, more concession stands, and more venue entry points.

The new canopy-covered seating includes 3,000 seats, depending on the capacity and configuration of a show. That's in addition to the outdoor seating and city views many visitors have come to know and love at the venue.

"After a difficult year for everyone, TCU is thrilled to be a part of bringing music back to Indianapolis at the brand new TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park," said Dan Rousseve, senior vice president of TCU. "For 90 years, the credit union has played a key role in partnering with local communities to join people together and few things bring people together the way music does. TCU looks forward to a strong partnership with the White River State Park and Live Nation. We are excited about our shared goal of bringing people together to enjoy great music and great times."

Carolene Mays-Medley, executive director for the White River State Park Development Commission said the renovations will bring more top live performances and entertainment opportunities to the venue.