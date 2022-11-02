Westfield mother starts successful gift wrapping business

Amber Blakley said her business has become so popular over the last two years that she's wrapping gifts year round.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Many Hoosiers who were forced to pivot in their careers because of the pandemic are now much happier than they were two years ago. You can certainly add Westfield mother Amber Blakley to that list.

“I actually lost my job due to COVID back in 2020,” said Blakley. “So I thought, ‘What random skills do I have?’ And I thought of gift wrapping!”

Blakley is an experienced gift wrapper, and she has the 4-H blue ribbons to prove it.

“The Christmas holiday season of 2020 is when I first offered this service, and I was really surprised how many people were interested in it,” Blakley said. “They couldn't stand gift wrapping, or they didn't have time to gift wrap themselves. So they handed over their gifts to me and I handled it for them.”

She says her "Westfield Wrapper" business has become so popular over the past two years that she's now wrapping gifts year-round. But Amber does not do gift bags.

“I like the challenge of trying to wrap something even if it's an awkward or large shape,” Blakley said. “I'm very artistic with it. I'm a perfectionist.”

Blakley says her two busiest times of the year are Christmas, followed by Valentine's Day.

“Birthday parties, Christmas decorations, Indy 500 themed boxes, Super Bowl decorations,” said Blakley. “It's just been surprising how many people have reached out to me. In my second holiday season, my business probably tripled.”

This Westfield mother of two has discovered that wrapping presents for a living gave her the best gift of all.