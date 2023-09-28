Wawa to build at least 60 stores in Indiana over next 10 years

The convenience store chain announced plans to open at least 10 stores in the Hoosier state by 2025.

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular East Coast convenience store chain announced plans to bring at least 60 stores to the Hoosier state over the next 10 years as part of the company's expansion plans.

Wawa, a family-owned convenience store chain with locations in six states across the Atlantic region, shared more details of their Indiana expansion plans on Sept. 28. The company had already announced its plans to come to Indiana in 2022 but is now revealing where the new stores will be located.

The company said it has 16 sites under contract across the state, with plans for groundbreakings to begin mid-2024 before opening in mid-2025.

“We were thrilled to share our ‘flight plan’ for Indiana and reveal, for the very first time, our exciting expansion plans, renderings and more with our newest soon-to-be neighbors!” said Joe Collins, director of store operations for Wawa.

The company announced its plans during a Community Partnership event at the NCAA Headquarters and Museum in Indianapolis. According to Wawa, the company selected the event because they felt it was the best way to introduce itself into the community and allow the public to preview its expansion plans.