Walmart on Pendleton Pike sees food license suspended after 'significant rodent activity' found

A customer tip promoted an investigation which revealed rodent droppings and torn packaging in areas of the Walmart that sold food.

INDIANAPOLIS — The food license of a Walmart in Lawrence has been suspended after health officials found evidence of rodent activity in multiple areas of the store.

An inspection of the Walmart location at 10735 Pendleton Pike was conducted after a customer complaint made to the Marion County Public Health Department. Investigators later found evidence of significant rodent activity - rodent droppings and torn packaging - across the Walmart.

Those areas included the grocery section, pet food and receiving area. A violation was issued for the Walmart, and MCPHD suspended the store's food license

MCPHD officials told 13News the store's food license will not be reinstated until rodents, or evidence of rodents are eliminated, and the violations are corrected.

A re-check inspection is scheduled for Friday, March 24. It must pass inspection to reinstate the food license. A citation for $500 was also issued.

13News reached out to Walmart for comment, but have not heard back as of publication.