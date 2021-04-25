Wahlburgers to open first Indiana location Monday

Wahlburgers first announced plans to open a Central Indiana restaurant back in 2018 but it's taken several years to make it a reality.

CARMEL, Ind. — It's a moment many of us have been waiting years for — Wahlburgers is opening its first Indiana location on Monday.

That's right, Hoosiers have been hungry for this moment and it has finally happened. The burger chain, owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother Chef Paul Wahlberg, will open a new location in Carmel at the corner of Rangeline Road and Carmel Drive.

The new location will offer its famous ground beef burgers, shakes, salads, tater tots, and beverages when it officially opens for business at 4 p.m. Monday.

The opening of this new location has been years in the making. Wahlburgers first announced plans to open a Central Indiana restaurant back in 2018 but it has taken several years to make it a reality.

The casual dining restaurant opening in Carmel is located in a 4,000 square foot space that will allow the restaurant to seat 167 guests with additional seating on an outdoor patio.

Wahlburgers has increased in popularity thanks to 10 successful seasons of the A&E Network's Emmy-nominated reality TV show "Wahlburgers."

The interior decor is filled with photos and memories celebrating the Wahlberg brothers' life journeys from Dorchester neighborhood kids to a rising chef and international superstars.