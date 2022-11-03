Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in central Indiana

Here is a list of locations offering special deals for veterans and active-duty military members Friday, Nov. 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — Each year, many restaurants offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service."

Most places require a military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.

Here is a list of locations offering special deals on Friday, Nov. 11:

Casey's

Service members past and present can get a free cup of freshly brewed coffee at their local Casey’s store.

Chicken Salad Chick

All veterans and active military can get a free Chick Special and drink (includes any scoop, sandwich, plus one scoop, side item, or cup of soup and regular fountain drink). The offer is valid at all locations for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214.

Kolache Factory

All veterans and active military with government-issued military photo ID or DD214 can get a free kolache of any kind and one cup of freshly brewed Katz coffee of any size from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The offer excludes croissants, Polish varieties and espresso drinks.

Kolache Factory offers a 10% military discount all day, every day for current service members and veterans.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner is offering 50% off to active and retired military with a valid military ID.

The restaurant offers veterans and active-duty service members 10% off year-round.

White Castle

White Castle will be offering a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal to all veterans and active-duty service members who dine at participating restaurants. Veterans and active duty personnel are requested to show a military ID to redeem the offer.

White Castle will be serving its sliders on Veterans Day in specially designed patriotic packaging. The front of the slider box features red and white stripes beneath the White Castle logo. The side of the box features 50 white stars on a navy-blue background.