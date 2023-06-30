Upland Brewing coming to Clay Terrace

The location will be the Bloomington-based Brewery's second in Carmel.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A popular brewery is making its way to Carmel later this summer.

Upland Brewing Company announced on June 29 that it is opening a tap house location in Clay Terrace. The new eatery is expected to be ready for business in late August, and will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.

This will be the second Upland location in the Carmel area. The first opened in 2013 and is located at 820 E. 116th Street. The brewery also operates locations in Indianapolis, Columbus, and Jeffersonville in addition to the three in their native Bloomington.

“Our mission is to create remarkable drinking experiences, and we know this special location will provide that to customers,” said Padraig Cullen, Vice President of Hospitality for Upland Brewing.

The location will take over the space next to Pies & Pints and will feature a patio with garage doors to create an indoor/outdoor experience for diners.

“Clay Terrace is excited to welcome Upland Brewing Company as an addition to our list of unique dining experiences,” said Clay Terrace General Manager Jennifer Hillman.

Business hours will be Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.