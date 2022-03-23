Update on Chuck Lofton

13Sunrise Meteorologist Chuck Lofton is recovering from medical emergency but will return soon.

INDIANAPOLIS — We'd like to share an update regarding our own Chuck Lofton.

Two weeks ago, Chuck suffered a medical emergency that required care. Since then, Chuck has been on the mend with his health improving each day.

While Chuck puts his health first, he'll be taking some time off from Sunrise. While he'd love nothing more than to be back on air for viewers every morning, now is the time for Chuck to focus on rest and recuperation.