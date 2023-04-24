Ukrainians join firefighters training at Indianapolis conference

The Ukrainian firefighters knew about the Fire Department Instructors Conference from Instagram and YouTube.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters from around the world are training here in Indianapolis this week.

That includes three firefighters from Ukraine. A Chicago-based organization brought them here to create more awareness about what they're facing in their home country.

A car pinned under a truck is scenario firefighters are training on this week in Indianapolis. But the three Ukrainian firefighters listening intently have seen much worse.

"It's kind of a miracle that we are here," said Roman Kachanov.

The Ukrainian firefighters have been on the line since Russia invaded their country.

"We have experience of working with fires and different experiences with rocket and missile attacks," said Kachanov.

"This is what is happening in Ukraine right now. Figuring out how to get a job done with limited resources," said Oleksii Chernomorchenko.

What they've seen in their home country is unimaginable to us.

"A lot of people just lost everything. Cars. Apartments. I'm living without my family. Our family went to Germany," said Kachanov.

The Ukrainian firefighters knew about the Fire Department Instructors Conference from Instagram and YouTube. But now they are here thanks to an organization called "Help Ukrainian Firefighters."

They're here to learn.

"What we can use when we rescue people in a collapsed house, collapsed building. We can train with this equipment," said Sergiy Bilous.

"It was hard condition, but it's made us stronger," said Kachanov.