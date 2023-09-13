UAW Members rally in Kokomo against Big Three automakers

An historic strike could be looming if the automakers and the United Auto Workers don't reach a deal by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

KOKOMO, Ind. — The president of the United Auto Worker detailed plans for what he called a potentially historic strike against the three major auto makers - General Motors, Stellantis and Ford.

That strike could involve thousands of Indiana workers, but they won't learn who or even if they will strike until at least 11:59 Thursday night.

Many of them came to rally Wednesday at Foster Park in Kokomo.

"Nobody wants it. Nobody really wins at the end of the day in a strike but it's a tool that they have the right to use when it comes to collective bargaining agreement," said Brett Voorhies, president of the Indiana AFL-CIO.

Among their list of demands: a 40% pay increase over 4 years and a 32-hour work week. The union appears to be far from a compromise on wages and benefits. That could lead to targeted strikes at a small number of factories.

Carol Tyler has worked at the Stellantis Casting Plant in Kokomo for 26 years.

"We're going to hit the picket line and we're going to stand strong until we get what we're asking for," said Tyler.

Those fighting include workers at the Stellantis plant in Tipton and GM plants in Bedford, Marion and Kokomo.

"You have union officials that's not going to steer us wrong. You have international officials that's not going to steer us wrong. You have international staff that's not going to steer us wrong. We're asking for what's right for us," said Tyler.