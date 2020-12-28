Marion County court history: Three Black judges sworn in virtually

The pandemic forced Marion County Courts to go virtual for it's swearing-in of retained judges and three brand new judges this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in Marion County Court history, three black judges have been appointed at once and their swearing in is first of it's kind too.

Marion County Presiding Judge Heather Welch conducted their first ever virtual swearing in.

"I will support the constitution of the United States," said Judge Heather Welch. Then the judges all responded, "I will support the constitution of the United States."

The pandemic forced Marion County Courts to go virtual for it's swearing-in of retained judges and three brand new judges this year.

In a historic move, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb appointed three black judges to the bench at the same time.

The new judges all got telephone calls. The new appointed judges are Marshelle Broadwell, Ryan Gardner and Geoffrey Gaither.

"I was so excited, Judge Broadwell said. "I was out for a walk with my husband and I got the phone call and as soon as looked down at the phone I knew it was the governor so I knew what that meant."

"The first thing that went through my mind was 'praise God,'" Judge Gardner said.

"I usually don't answer my phone for numbers I don't recognize," Judge Gaither said. "It took a few minutes for me to realize, oh, this is the Governor. Dude, you can't just call me and say, This is Eric. It's not like we boys. I mean, You are the Governor."

The historic new appointments come on the heels of Marion County's highest year ever for homicides. During the virtual swearing in, fellow judges gave accolades with knowledge about their tough job ahead.

Marion County Judge Osborn said, "I don't know anybody that brings a more unique perspective to things than Marshelle Broadwell."

Judge Welch asked Judge Mark Jones to make comments about appointee Ryan Gardner.

"He is a great human being, a man of faith and a family man," Judge Jones said.

Judge Marilyn Moores who is a history maker herself gave comments during the virtual event about her successor.

"If I was the engine then Geoffrey was the heart and soul. I was the first woman Juvenile Judge and Geoffrey will be the first African American," Judge Moores said. "You can't do too bad with two firsts."

All three not only talked about the support from family, but also a promise about their courtrooms.

"I will be diligent to make sure I review everything so that I can make an informed decision," Judge Gardner said. "I will never treat anybody disrespectfully."

The new judges start their juvenile and family court appointments officially Jan. 1, 2020.

RETIRING JUDGES

During Monday's virtual swearing in, four Marion County retiring judges also received recognition.

The virtual event is the largest attended webinar ever for Marion County Courts.

Judicial colleagues thanked retiring judges Marilyn Moore, Barbara Crawford, David Dryer and Judge Lisa Borges, who's replacement has not been named yet.