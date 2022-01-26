Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 to donate 100% of profits on Feb. 7 to American Tinnitus Association

All Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 locations will be donating 100% of profits earned on Feb. 7 to the American Tinnitus Association.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular restaurant chains with a combined total of more than 640 locations are teaming up on Feb. 7 to donate 100% of their profits to the American Tinnitus Association (ATA).

Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 will be donating all their profits earned on Feb. 7 to the ATA in honor of the company's late founder, Kent Taylor.

More than 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus, a news release said. The ATA helps people and families cope, as well as funds research and advocates for better care of those struggling with tinnitus.

Texas Roadhouse CEO and President Jerry Morgan said this fundraiser is the perfect way to honor the life and vision of Kent Taylor, who was passionate about helping others.

"We are sincerely committed to supporting ATA's mission to raise tinnitus awareness, fund research and help individuals who are suffering," Morgan said.

Texas Roadhouse will also donate 10% of its online sales of Texas Roadhouse and ATA co-branded gift cards to the ATA. The gift cards are available for purchase online.

"As we pursue our mission to advance research and find a cure for tinnitus, we are grateful for the support of Texas Roadhouse," said Torryn Brazell, ATA chief executive officer. "Despite its growing prevalence and often devastating effects, tinnitus remains a severely underfunded medical condition. This partnership brings us one step closer to changing the status quo."