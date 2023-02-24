Indiana Army veteran to be laid to rest after North Korea turns over remains nearly 70 years later

Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus was reported missing in action Dec. 1, 1950, during the Korean War. North Korea finally turned over his remains July 27, 2018.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — An Indiana Army veteran will finally be laid to rest after he was reported missing in action during the Korean War.

Sgt. Charles Garrigus was a Terre Haute native and part of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. On Dec. 1, 1950, he was reported missing in action during battle. He was 24 years old.

According to the U.S. Army, his remains could not be recovered after the battle and there was no evidence that he was a prisoner of war.

Nearly 70 years later, on July 27, 2018, North Korea turned Garrigus' remains over. He was identified in 2022. Since his identification, a rosette has been placed next to his name at the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Garrigus' remains will be interred Friday, March 10 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood. Jones Family Mortuary will conduct the graveside service.