Indiana's largest credit union changing its name

INDIANAPOLIS — The largest credit union in Indiana is changing its name.
Teachers Credit Union (TCU) announced the change Tuesday to Everwise Credit Union "to better reflect its mission to empower and serve all people and grow beyond its original educator roots."
The Everwise brand, including a new logo, tagline and visual identity, will launch Monday, June 26.
The credit union confirmed it will remain 100% member-owned and headquarter in South Bend.
"Though we will always support local educators, it is simply time our name reflected all the members we serve today and the growth ahead," said Jason M. Osterhage, president and chief executive officer of TCU, in a statement. "We have always championed financial confidence and well-being for all of our members and all of our communities. This is the next step in our evolution, as a simple yet meaningful way to connect with people aspiring to feel more confident and in control of their money and their future."
TCU currently has more than 300,000 members and over 50 branches throughout Indiana and southwest Michigan.
