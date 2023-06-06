Indiana's largest credit union changing its name

"Though we will always support local educators, it is simply time our name reflected all the members we serve today and the growth ahead," said Jason M. Osterhage, president and chief executive officer of TCU, in a statement. "We have always championed financial confidence and well-being for all of our members and all of our communities. This is the next step in our evolution, as a simple yet meaningful way to connect with people aspiring to feel more confident and in control of their money and their future."