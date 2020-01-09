Target fires employee responsible for 'Blue Lives Matter' drink said to contain bleach

It happened at a Starbucks outlet inside the Nora Target.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Target spokesperson said a company team member "egregiously violated" company food safety rules in a video posted on social media.

The incident, which the spokesperson said happened at the company's Nora store at a Starbucks counter, purports to show the creation of a toxic beverage, although Target said they later learned that it contained water and milk.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Monday that Target had "fired an employee who allegedly made a TikTok video showing a 'Blue Lives Matter' drink being prepared with bleach, ice and what they call the 'blood of innocent Black men.'"

@Starbucks Is this acceptable to be poisoning people or even joking about poisoning people? Please take appropriate action and fire this gentleman! pic.twitter.com/spyzKVfsYW — Stacy Kitts (@Skitts01) August 31, 2020

A spokesperson for Starbucks told 13News that they would defer to Target for comment because the retailer operates the outlet in question, not Starbucks.

Target sent this statement to 13News Monday evening: