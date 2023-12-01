Study shows more Hoosiers moving out of Indiana

The annual migration pattern study by Atlas shows where people are moving and why. The mover has been conducting its annual study for more than 50 years.

INDIANAPOLIS — New research shows Hoosiers are leaving Indiana in increasing numbers. In fact, more people are moving out of Indiana than almost every other state, according to Atlas Van Lines.

"Probably the most interesting thing that happened in the last couple of years is that Indiana is second only to Illinois in terms of states that people are leaving, and as much as some of us don't like that because we love the beautiful Hoosier state and we're located here, it is because of the societal changes that have been happening in the last couple of years," said Oana Schneider, marketing specialist with Atlas.

The annual migration pattern study by Atlas shows where people are moving and why. The leading national mover has been conducting its annual study for more than 50 years, using incoming and outgoing shipments to track yearly interstate, or between states, moves to define trends in nationwide migration.

Indiana residents are moving away for work opportunities, to be closer to family and better quality of life.

While Indiana is considered one of the most affordable states, experts said the study shows cost of living is no longer a top priority.

Because Indiana was considered an 'outbound' state for each of the past ten years, and even more outbound in 2022, experts expect this trend to continue.

So, where are Hoosiers going? Experts said many are choosing Florida or Texas for better weather and a lower income tax. The study showed in 2022 that Indiana had a 59% outbound rate compared to 41% inbound. Florida was just the opposite, with 59% inbound rate comparted to 41% outbound.

The Atlas study shows that all Great Lakes states except Wisconsin are considered outbound in 2022.