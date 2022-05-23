Student dies at Lawrence North track practice

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence Township Schools said a student died Monday during track & field practice.
A school district spokesperson said the student was a 15-year-old freshman at Lawrence North High School.
The school district said counselors would be available Tuesday to provide support to classmates, teachers and others.
The schools issued the following statement:
"The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township and Lawrence North High School are extremely saddened by the sudden and unexpected death of a 15-year old freshman student this evening at Track & Field practice. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, teachers, and classmates. Counselors will be available tomorrow to support students and staff members. Both the school and district stand prepared to support students and staff in this time of sadness and grief."