Storm damage closes Indy's oldest hand car wash

Swancy's is closed after strong winds brought major damage to the building.

INDIANA, USA — The oldest hand car wash in Indianapolis has shut down after taking major damage from strong winds in downtown Indy's latest round of storms.

The building at 10th and Senate streets partially collapsed and Indianapolis Fire Department had crews put red tape around the building.

Swancy's has been around since 1942, and debris from the historic building could be seen scattered across the street.

Other parts of downtown were were also damaged in the storms.

Tree limbs were snapped in half by the American Legion Mall, 700 N. Pennsylvania, with some of them falling over onto streetlamps. Several streetlamp covers were also blown around.