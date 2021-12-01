Sources: Derek Chauvin trial will be separate; scheduled for March 8

MINNEAPOLIS — Sources have confirmed that the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be separate from the other three former Minneapolis officers charged in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.
KARE 11's Lou Raguse reports that Chauvin's trial will be held Mar. 8, while Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane will be part of the same trial, which is set to begin Aug. 23.
According to Raguse, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill will file his order Tuesday morning.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. Fellow former officers Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
Last week, Judge Cahill heard separate motions to delay the trial to the summer and said he would take the motions under advisement.
In early December, defense attorneys for former officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao filed motions asking the court to delay the trial until July 5, accusing prosecutors of violating a court order to share discovery material with the defense.
Last week, prosecutors also filed a motion to delay the trial until June 7 due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In their motion, prosecutors said the coronavirus vaccine will be more widely available in early July rather than in March.