Silver Alert issued for missing Parke County teen

Gracie Erwin was last seen on Friday, April 28.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert in the search for a teen missing from Rockville, Indiana.

The Parke County Sheriff is looking for Gracie Reigh Erwin, 17.

Erwin is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Erwin was last seen on Friday, April 28, at 9:30 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, contact the Parke County Sheriff’s Office at 765-569-5413 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.