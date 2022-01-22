Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Muncie

Haylee Cummings, 16, was last seen Jan. 19 in Delaware County.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a teen missing from Muncie.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Haylee Cummings, 16.

Haylee is 5 feet 4 inches, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pastel multicolored sweater, black leggings and gray and white shoes.

She is believed to be in a gold GMC Sonoma extended cab truck with Georgia plates, numerals unknown.

Haylee is missing from Muncie and was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7:15 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-716-9852 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.