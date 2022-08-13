Silver Alert issued for missing Michigan man

Vance Beasley was last seen in Fort Wayne on Aug. 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have asked for help from the public to locate a man reported missing from Michigan.

The Lansing Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Vance Beasley.

Beasley, 68, is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen driving a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with Michigan license plate J8031

Beasley is missing from Lansing, Michigan and was last seen in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:41 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, contact Lansing Police at 517-483-7600 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.