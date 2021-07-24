Silver Alert issued for missing Dubois County man

Raymond Underwood was last seen on Friday, July 23 at 4 p.m. He's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 82-year-old man missing from Huntingburg, Indiana.

The Huntingburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Raymond Underwood, who was last seen on Friday, July 23 at 4 p.m.

Underwood is missing from Huntingburg, Indiana which is 130 miles southwest of Indianapolis. He's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police described Underwood as a white man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 185 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Underwood was last seen wearing a red and tan striped shirt and tan pants. He was driving a white Chevrolet S10 truck with an Indiana license plate of TK813MID.