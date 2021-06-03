Silver Alert issued for 8-year-old boy missing from Fort Wayne has been canceled

Police didn't offer any additional information about the case.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — UPDATE: Police canceled this Silver Alert shortly after it was issued.

Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert in the search for a boy missing from Allen County.

Fort Wayne Police are investigating the disappearance of Landon Shroyer, 8.

Landon is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black, red and yellow shirt with an image of a face on the front.

Landon is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana and was last seen on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 10:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.