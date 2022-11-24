Scottsburg man dies in tree stand accident

Donald Cass, 94, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed, according to investigators.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a deadly tree stand accident that occurred Tuesday in Scott County.

Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and died after he was flown to a Louisville hospital.

A fellow hunter discovered Cass and notified emergency crews, who took Cass to Scott Memorial Hospital and then to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not determined why the stand collapsed.

Conservation Officers remind hunters using elevated platforms to always wear a full body harness, use a tree stand’s safety rope, never try to put up or remove a tree stand alone, and to always inspect a tree stand before climbing on it.