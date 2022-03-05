People protest outside federal courthouse in Indy as abortion debate rages

While all eyes are on the Supreme Court, protesters across the country, including in Indianapolis, are making their voices heard.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The grounds outside the federal courthouse in downtown Indianapolis were crowded Tuesday with people on both sides of the abortion debate protesting over the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Experts both for and against abortion agree that a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicates the ruling will likely be overturned this summer. That would put abortion policy back in the hands of state lawmakers.

That’s cause for celebration for some in Indiana, while others brace for a fight to keep abortion legal.

A group of people, made up largely of doctors, are among those fighting to keep abortion legal. They gathered outside the courthouse holding signs that said things like, "My body, my choice" and "We are not ovary acting."

One of the protesters wore a red dress and white cap, matching what some of the women in the series "The Handmaid's Tale" wear. The woman held a sign calling for reproductive rights to continue.

Not long after their arrival, the group of abortion-rights advocates was met with counter-protesters who came out to oppose abortion and support the Roe v. Wade ruling being overturned.

The anti-abortion advocates called abortion "murder" and chanted through a megaphone in hopes of drowning out the other side.