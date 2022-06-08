Police give Officer Shahnavaz final 10-42 call of service before laying him to rest

"Elwood Police Department Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood Officer 39 is 10-42. He has gone home for the final time," the call into Madison County Dispatch said.

ELWOOD, Ind. — Before Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest Saturday afternoon, he took one last trip to Elwood—to the community he served.

"He went too soon," said Lindy Walker, an Elwood resident.

Officer Shahnavaz and his funeral procession were welcomed to town by a crowd waiting to say goodbye.

"It's amazing when you see this kind of support," said Jon Diebold, a Bainbridge resident.

It was that kind of "amazing" support that Walker, and the many others lining the streets, were hoping to provide.

"For the family, and give them my support and respect," Walker said, explaining why she was in attendance.

Many gathered around town were drawn in as the funeral procession passed through, ready to support the family as the community grieves the loss of Officer Shahnavaz.

"My heart aches for her so bad and their family right now," said Kim Barker, an Elwood resident.

"I've got a son that's in law enforcement, works in Avon and it's just tragic when something like this happens. So I just wanted to be here to show my support for the family and for all first responders. They've got a difficult job," Diebold said.

Many here are devastated at the loss now ripping through this small town.

“Noah was a young gentleman who served his country," Barker said, "And to come back and serve our community was a great thing. And for this senseless act to happen, we wanted to come and pay our final respects for a great gentleman who did something for this community. And we wanted our children to understand all of that."

Police units from across Indiana escorted the 24-year-old officer and Army veteran back to Elwood, stopping in front of the police department where he served, one last time.

In that spot, the sound of Shahnavaz's final 10-42 call of service could be heard echoing through the streets.

"Elwood 39. Elwood 39," the call through Madison County dispatch said. "Officer 39, Officer Noah Shahnavaz. On July 31, 2022, Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz answered his final call. There is no greater love than a man that would lay down his life for another. Elwood Police Department Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood Officer 39 is 10-42. He has gone home for the final time."

As Shahnavaz's watch comes to an end, those gathered around town reflected on his service to their community. It's a sacrifice many in this community will never forget.