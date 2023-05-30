$100,000-winning Powerball ticket sold at east Indianapolis grocery store

The ticket's owner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis is now worth $100,000.

The ticket, which was sold at the Kroger at 7101 E. 10th St., on the east side ahead of Saturday night's drawing, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball, with a Power Play of 2X.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, May 27 are 24-38-39-48-56 with the Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2X.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, May 31 is an estimated $239 million.

The ticket's owner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.