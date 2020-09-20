3 dead in plane crash near Kokomo

The crash happened late Sunday morning near Glenndale Airport in Howard County.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Howard County authorities are reporting a plane crash near the Glenndale Airport southwest of Kokomo.

Howard County Coroner, Dr. Steve Seele is confirming that the crash has three fatalities and one survivor.

According to a spokesman for the sheriff's office, the plane went down just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 3460 S. County Road 400 W. Kokomo.

A witness who was volunteering at an aviation show at the airport told the Kokomo Perspective that the plane was coming down to land and struck a utility pole before the crash.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Investigators have not determined the number or severity of any injuries.

A witness told 13News the crash occurred during an aviation festival the airport.