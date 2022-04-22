x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead in east Indianapolis crash involving motorcycle

Police said the collision happened on Arlington Avenue at Terrace Avenue Friday evening.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a Friday evening crash on the east side.

Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Arlington Avenue at Terrace Avenue, which is just south of Brookville Road.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson confirmed the collision involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and that one person had been pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

What other people are reading: 

More Videos

In Other News

4 children die in Fort Wayne mobile home fire