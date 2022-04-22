One dead in east Indianapolis crash involving motorcycle

Police said the collision happened on Arlington Avenue at Terrace Avenue Friday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a Friday evening crash on the east side.

Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Arlington Avenue at Terrace Avenue, which is just south of Brookville Road.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson confirmed the collision involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and that one person had been pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.