Noblesville opens cooling station in Forest Park

The center will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. all this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — With brutal heat and humidity returning this week, Noblesville has announced the opening of a cooling station.

The cooling center at Forest Park Inn at 701 Cicero Road will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. all this week.

“Heat illnesses should not be taken lightly. You have to keep an eye on yourself when your body overheats and drink plenty of water,” said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen. “The cooling center is intended as a safe place for individuals and families who experience heat-related illness or those that need a welcoming place to temporarily get out of the extreme heat and cool down.”

The center will have air conditioning, water, seating and restrooms. City employees will also be available to assist visitors.

“As simple as it sounds, staying hydrated and being inside with air conditioning are the top protective factors against heat-related illness and death – particularly during a heat wave,” Jensen said.

Staying safe in the heat

Ready.gov offers the following tips for staying safe during periods of extreme heat: