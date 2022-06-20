Noblesville opens cooling station in Forest Park

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — With brutal heat and humidity returning this week, Noblesville has announced the opening of a cooling station.
The cooling center at Forest Park Inn at 701 Cicero Road will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. all this week.
“Heat illnesses should not be taken lightly. You have to keep an eye on yourself when your body overheats and drink plenty of water,” said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen. “The cooling center is intended as a safe place for individuals and families who experience heat-related illness or those that need a welcoming place to temporarily get out of the extreme heat and cool down.”
The center will have air conditioning, water, seating and restrooms. City employees will also be available to assist visitors.
“As simple as it sounds, staying hydrated and being inside with air conditioning are the top protective factors against heat-related illness and death – particularly during a heat wave,” Jensen said.
Staying safe in the heat
Ready.gov offers the following tips for staying safe during periods of extreme heat:
- Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.
- If air conditioning is not available in your home go to a cooling center.
- Take cool showers or baths.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.
- If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.
- Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
- Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors, during midday heat, if possible.
- Check on family members, seniors and neighbors.
- Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet.
- If using a mask, use one that is made of breathable fabric, such as cotton, instead of polyester. Don’t wear a mask if you feel yourself overheating or have trouble breathing.