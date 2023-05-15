New program will focus on people experiencing homelessness in downtown's Mile Square

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new initiative underway to help the unhoused around downtown Indianapolis.
The Downtown Collaborative Outreach Initiative will focus on people experiencing homelessness in the Mile Square.
Downtown Indy, Inc and city officials are partnering with Horizon House and Adult and Child Health to reach those people in need of some extra help.
"The reality is everybody deserves a chance to have another chance, whatever that might look like," said Nikki Wattson of Horizon House. "So sometimes, other people have extra barriers, whether that's some incarceration or substance abuse or mental health or evictions or any of those things. There could be extra barriers, but sometimes it's just trying to get back in the door and back on your feet. Sometimes, just standing back up is the barrier."
The city will hire six new outreach specialists with the funds designated to support this program. They'll focus on the immediate needs of people who don't have homes in the Mile Square.