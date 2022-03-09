x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

New nonstop flight from Indy to Raleigh-Durham starts in May

The nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham International Airport will leave Indianapolis twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File
FILE: In this May 15, 2017, photo, Frontier Airlines jetliners sit stacked at gates on the A Concourse at Denver International Airport in Denver.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ready for some revenge travel after this nearly three-year-long pandemic? There's a new destination you can easily travel to from Indianapolis. 

Beginning May 26, Frontier Airlines will begin offering a new nonstop flight from Indianapolis to the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.

The Indianapolis International Airport announced the new flight Wednesday, adding that the nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham International Airport will leave out of Indianapolis twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

“Throughout the pandemic, this was an unserved destination,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “But Frontier is changing that starting in a few short weeks, and giving Hoosiers an easy and affordable option to visit one of the most gorgeous areas in the Southeast.” 

Frontier currently offers nonstop flights to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, Ft. Myers and Cancun from Indianapolis.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

WATCH: Man hit when car drives into convenience store