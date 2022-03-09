New nonstop flight from Indy to Raleigh-Durham starts in May

The nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham International Airport will leave Indianapolis twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ready for some revenge travel after this nearly three-year-long pandemic? There's a new destination you can easily travel to from Indianapolis.

Beginning May 26, Frontier Airlines will begin offering a new nonstop flight from Indianapolis to the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.

The Indianapolis International Airport announced the new flight Wednesday, adding that the nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham International Airport will leave out of Indianapolis twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

“Throughout the pandemic, this was an unserved destination,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “But Frontier is changing that starting in a few short weeks, and giving Hoosiers an easy and affordable option to visit one of the most gorgeous areas in the Southeast.”