New nonstop flight from Indy to Raleigh-Durham starts in May

INDIANAPOLIS — Ready for some revenge travel after this nearly three-year-long pandemic? There's a new destination you can easily travel to from Indianapolis.
Beginning May 26, Frontier Airlines will begin offering a new nonstop flight from Indianapolis to the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
The Indianapolis International Airport announced the new flight Wednesday, adding that the nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham International Airport will leave out of Indianapolis twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.
“Throughout the pandemic, this was an unserved destination,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “But Frontier is changing that starting in a few short weeks, and giving Hoosiers an easy and affordable option to visit one of the most gorgeous areas in the Southeast.”
Frontier currently offers nonstop flights to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, Ft. Myers and Cancun from Indianapolis.