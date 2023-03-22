This new drug is popping up in Westfield, and police want you to know about it

It's virtually identical to fentanyl, made to look like a conventional Oxycodone pill, and it's as much as 1,500 times more powerful than morphine.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A new drug has made an appearance in Westfield, and police want parents and the community to know about it.

It's technically called N-pyrrolidino Etonitazene, but often referred to as "pyro" or "M-30" and it's a high potency synthetic opioid.

Westfield police say it's anywhere between 1,000 and 1,500 times more powerful than morphine. For reference, fentanyl is only about 100 times more powerful than morphine.

It's virtually identical to fentanyl -- it's light blue in color with darker blue flecks scattered throughout the pill.

What's more worrisome, police say, is that it is being marketed and made to look like a conventional Oxycodone pill, with an "M" imprinted on the side and a "30" found on the other.

However, because opioids are often introduced through other delivery methods, police said, "pyro" could be found in powder, liquid or other forms.

Westfield police are urging residents to avoid touching or coming into contact with anything resembling the drug and to contact law enforcement "immediately" if they do.

"Parents, please talk with your children about the danger of drugs in general, but also the enhanced danger of 'look-a-like' and/or counterfeit drugs and what might be in them that we don't know about," Westfield police wrote in a public safety announcement on Facebook.

For reference, these are the symptoms of an overdose:

Feeling euphoric or in a dreamlike state

Sedation

Itchiness

Severe nausea and/or vomiting

Severe sweating

Slow respirations or difficulty breathing

Blue lips or fingernails

Cold and clammy skin

Pinpoint pupils

Unresponsive

Losing consciousness

Respiratory and/or cardiac arrest

death

How to treat an overdose:

The first thing police say you should do? Call 911.

Then, naloxone should be administered to reverse critical respiratory depression and repeated administration may be necessary