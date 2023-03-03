Neighbors concerned 'Modern Rockville Road' project will add to congestion

INDOT plans to add lanes to a three-mile stretch of the highway.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some people call it US 36. Others refer to it as Rockville Road.

INDOT has plans to expand the three-mile stretch of the road between Interstate 465 and Raceway Road, and some residents on the city's west side told 13News they're not happy about the project.

INDOT calls the planned work "Modern Rockville Road," expansion that some people who live in the area say will lead to more difficulties.

The proposal calls for turning the four-lane stretch of road into six and adding a median.

INDOT says they’re trying to make the road safer and cut down on congestion.

Residents like Karen Farmer, who has lived along Rockville Road for more than 40 years, say it won’t fix congestion, but instead add two more lanes of traffic going past their homes every day.

“There’s nothing safe about pulling out of your driveway onto a six-lane highway,” said Farmer.

The proposal also calls for preventing drivers from making left turns and cutting across the road, which Farmer said will only lead to more traffic on adjacent neighborhood streets.

“The neighborhood does not want this,” said Farmer.

Sen. JD Ford, D-District 29, represents the area where Farmer lives and said he’s hearing the same concerns from constituents.

“I’m hearing phone calls, emails, a lot of folks who are particularly unhappy with the expansion of Rockville Road,” said Ford.

Ford said residents are worried more lanes will mean less safety.

“They honestly believe when you expand the lanes, it is going to be an extra addition to the motor speedway. People are going to be zooming down Rockville Road,” Ford said.

INDOT issued a statement that said the changes will result in a significant reduction in traffic accidents.

“Making Rockville Road safer for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists is INDOT’s top priority. The improvements developed by project engineers will reduce crashes in the area by nearly 40 percent. We’ll continue engaging with residents, businesses, schools and emergency responders along the corridor to make this busy corridor safer while preserving and enhancing the vitality of the surrounding neighborhood.”

Farmer hopes INDOT will reconsider the expansion, which also includes the addition of a bike lanes and a pedestrian path along the road, a move that would see some residents - like Farmer - lose some of their yards.

“It’s like there’s no respect for the homeowners. Really, that’s what it feels like. No respect,” said Farmer.