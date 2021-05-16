Muncie's Hurley Goodall dies at age 93

Goodall was Muncie's first paid Black firefighter. He was a trailblazer who served as an Indiana lawmaker and helped develop the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Hurley Goodall, a lifetime Muncie resident who made his mark as an Indiana lawmaker and as one of Muncie's first paid Black firefighters, has died at the age of 93.

Hurley C. Goodall was Muncie's first paid Black firefighter. His obituary said he was hired by the fire department in 1958. He followed this accomplishment with another in 1970 when he was the first African American to serve on the Muncie Community Schools Board of Education.

He later served a seven-term stint in the Indiana General Assembly from 1978 to 1992. During this time, he founded the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, sponsored legislation to recognize January 20 as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and represented the voice of the Black community.

State Representative Cherrish Pryor issued the following statement about his death:

“Hurley’s legacy is awe-inspiring. It is an inexplicable feeling to sit on the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus that he founded and walk these same hallways where he stepped up for Black people’s rights. He was the first of many, but he worked to ensure he was not the last."

“We may not have served at the same time, but I got to know Hurley and work with him through the Indiana Democrat African American Caucus, another organization he co-founded. Hurley opened the door for people like me to be elected and have the chance to continue the changes he started. Because of Hurley, Jan. 20 is now Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which reminds people to not only recognize MLK’s work but to realize our mission for civil rights is not yet done."

“We will grieve today and remember his outstanding legacy. Tomorrow, we will continue what he lived out: a true heart for public service and a statesman.”

His commitment to service and education led him to receive a number of honors throughout his lifetime. In 2019, he was honored with a life-sized bronze statue. The Hurley C. Goodall statue was dedicated at Fireman's Park on Hoyt Avenue in Muncie to honor Goodall for his legacy of public service.