New budget proposals detail the funding first responders say it'll take to keep Indy safe

INDIANAPOLIS — New details were shared Wednesday about Indianapolis' public safety plans for 2023.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office and Indianapolis Fire Department released their budget proposals. The proposals, Mayor Joe Hogsett said, will not increase taxes.

Here's what each department is asking for.

The sheriff's office is seeking an additional $6.7 million that would go toward overtime incentives, peer support programs and recruiting.

IFD is asking for about $20 million to help pay for new recruits, personal protective equipment, diversity efforts and fleet maintenance and management.

The sheriff's office and IFD aren't the only ones asking for more money, however. IMPD is also seeking additional funding.

Here's a breakdown of that funding:

$45 million would go toward grassroots efforts, like dozens of peacemakers hired to intervene in conflict and stop violence before it starts.

$15 million is for violence reduction grants for community groups.

$9 million for anticrime technology, like the hundreds of license plate readers going up around the city.

$2 million to pay for an emergency response team made entirely of mental health experts who are on the clock 24/7.