IFD divers pulled the man out of the pond, but he died at the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after trying to recover his car from a pond Sunday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Divers were able to pull the 34-year-man, whose identity has not been shared, from the retention pond at 4060 Pendleton Way around 5 a.m. The pond sits just off Interstate 465 near strip mall.

According to a report from Indianapolis Fire, divers were able to locate the man and pull him out of the water within 20 minutes after arriving. He was located in water approximately 10' deep and 20' from the edge of the pond.

Lawrence medics took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His car was found about 40' from the edge of the pond.

Witnesses told firefighters that the man called a tow truck to the retention pond to retrieve his Chevrolet Camaro. When a tow truck arrived, the truck driver and the man went into the pond together to hook up the car.

According to the tow truck driver, the man became distressed in the water and began to struggle with the tow truck driver.

Fearing for his own safety, the tow truck driver got out of the water and called 911. The other man disappeared under the water.

Police are working to determine how the Camaro got in the water.

4:42 AM - #IFD Tactical 7 Rescue Divers recover 34 y/o male from retention pond at 4060 Pendleton Way after witnesses say he entered the water to retrieve his car. Divers located the man about 20 feet from shore. Sadly the man did not survive. #IMPD Investigating. pic.twitter.com/lEW543xkkq — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) September 27, 2020